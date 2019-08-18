Carol Ann Brown Kasper

ST. JOHN, IN - Carol Ann Brown Kasper, 80, of St. John, died peacefully at home on Thursday, August 15, 2019, surrounded by members of her family.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. with a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11300 West 97th Lane, St. John, IN. A funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at ELMWOOD CHAPEL, ST. JOHN. IN. Entombment will be at Memory Lane in Schererville, immediately following the service.

Carol was born on February 24, 1939, the daughter of Margaret and Albert Brown and graduated from Morton Senior High School in Hammond, IN.

Beloved wife of Don Kasper for 50 years. Sister to Patricia Beisner. Mother of Michael (Kim) Kasper. Stepmother of Donn (Robin) Kasper, Martina Pain and Pamela (Brent) Hathaway. Grandmother of Alan (Katie) Pain, Martina (Mark) Guzman, Ashli (Tom) Newfield, Vanessa Pain, Michelle Pain, Lauren Pain, Sasha Kasper, Nicholas (Anisha) Kasper and Sara Kasper.

Great Grandmother of Kaylee, Leah and Tommy Newfield, Madison, Jaxson, Dominick and Scarlett Guzman, Brantley Lucas and Zoe Pain.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Brown Kolodziej and Albert Brown, brother Randy Brown, her daughter Laura Amptmeyer, her son David Kasper and her granddaughters, Taylor Vaughn and Caitlyn Amptmeyer.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, a tireless volunteer and President of St. Margaret's Hospital Jr. Association and a longtime employee of Holsum Bakery and Thrift Store. Her favorite charities were St. Jude's Children's Research and Wounded Warriors.

Carol was deeply loved by her family and friends. She will be remembered for her generous spirit and immeasurable grace.

For further information, please call the funeral home at (219)365-3474 or on line condolences may be directed to www.elmwoodchapel.com.