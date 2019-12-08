Carol Ann (Paolinetti) Dwyer

Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL
60521
(630)-323-0275
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
60 South Grant St
Hinsdale, IL
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
60 South Grant St
Hinsdale, IL
Carol Ann Dwyer (nee Paolinetti)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Carol Ann Dwyer (nee Paolinetti), age 66, resident of Schererville, IN and formerly of Hinsdale, IL. Beloved companion of John E. Rock; loving mother of Sarah (Matt) Windle and the late Peter Dwyer; cherished grandmother of Tom, Ryan, and Joshua Windle, Zofia Rock, Isaac and Caleb Rocha; dearest sister of John (Melody) Paolinetti and Michael Paolinetti and her extended family of John D. (Kristin Niepokoj) Rock and Christina (Mike) Rocha.

Visitation Monday, December 9th, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday, December 10th, 10:30 AM at SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME, 60 South Grant St. Hinsdale. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in The Times on Dec. 8, 2019
