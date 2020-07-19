Carol Ann Edwards

GARY, IN - Carol Ann Edwards, age 57, of Gary, IN passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, IN. She was the daughter to the late Chester and Josephine (Kucharzak) Rybarczyk. She was born on April 5, 1963 in Chicago, IL. On October, 13, 1990, she married her loving husband, Terry Edwards in Merrillville, IN; he survives.

Carol will truly be missed for her dedication and love to her family and friends. She was a woman of many talents and had an entire list of hobbies. Camping, fishing, deer hunting, and traveling are just a few of the things she enjoyed doing. Carol also had a passion for photography. She never gave up and even if she wasn't the best at something, she always tried again. She was big in to music and was a season ticket holder for the Chicago Bears.

Carol leaves behind her husband of 29 wonderful years, Terry Edwards; two step-sons: Eric (Dana) Edwards, Chad Edwards; five step-grandchildren: Jacob, Matthew, Sarah, Lilly and John Edwards; two brothers, Mark (Jane) Rybarczyk, David (Elizabeth) Rybarczyk; three nephews: Christopher (Samantha) Rybarczyk, Thomas Rybarczyk, Brian Rybarczyk; and one niece, Jennifer (Steven) Cole.

Memorial donations to honor Carol may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Indiana -

https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/INI/Donate or to Indiana State 3500 DePauw Boulevard, Suite 1040 Indianapolis, IN 46268

Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 11:00AM - 1:00PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME - 9039 Kleinman Rd. Highland, IN 46322.

A funeral service will take place at 1:00PM at Kuiper Funeral Home with Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. Burial will take place following at the service at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery located in Crown Point, IN. To leave words of kindness and memories, please visit www.KuiperFH.com