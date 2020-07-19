1/1
Carol Ann Edwards
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol Ann Edwards

GARY, IN - Carol Ann Edwards, age 57, of Gary, IN passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, IN. She was the daughter to the late Chester and Josephine (Kucharzak) Rybarczyk. She was born on April 5, 1963 in Chicago, IL. On October, 13, 1990, she married her loving husband, Terry Edwards in Merrillville, IN; he survives.

Carol will truly be missed for her dedication and love to her family and friends. She was a woman of many talents and had an entire list of hobbies. Camping, fishing, deer hunting, and traveling are just a few of the things she enjoyed doing. Carol also had a passion for photography. She never gave up and even if she wasn't the best at something, she always tried again. She was big in to music and was a season ticket holder for the Chicago Bears.

Carol leaves behind her husband of 29 wonderful years, Terry Edwards; two step-sons: Eric (Dana) Edwards, Chad Edwards; five step-grandchildren: Jacob, Matthew, Sarah, Lilly and John Edwards; two brothers, Mark (Jane) Rybarczyk, David (Elizabeth) Rybarczyk; three nephews: Christopher (Samantha) Rybarczyk, Thomas Rybarczyk, Brian Rybarczyk; and one niece, Jennifer (Steven) Cole.

Memorial donations to honor Carol may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Indiana -

https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/INI/Donate or to Indiana State 3500 DePauw Boulevard, Suite 1040 Indianapolis, IN 46268

Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 11:00AM - 1:00PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME - 9039 Kleinman Rd. Highland, IN 46322.

A funeral service will take place at 1:00PM at Kuiper Funeral Home with Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. Burial will take place following at the service at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery located in Crown Point, IN. To leave words of kindness and memories, please visit www.KuiperFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
2199237800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved