1/
Carol Ann Rafferty
1949 - 2020
Carol Ann Rafferty

VALPRAISO, IN - Carol Ann Rafferty, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born August 1, 1949 in Chicago, IL to Myron and Georgene (Wasshausen) Bradford. Carol enjoyed watching gameshows, especially Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, doing crossword puzzles, and needlepoint. She will be remembered as a social butterfly, who was active in several church organizations locally. Carol was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.

On June 26, 1971 in Chicago, she married Dennis Rafferty, who survives, along with their sons: Jeff (Kristin) Rafferty of Greenwood, IN, Mark (Lana) Rafferty of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren: Charlie and Daniel Rafferty, and Bryce, Kayla, and Addison Rafferty; and step-granddaughters: Melia and Sarah Good. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Nancy Bradford.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00–6:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM. Cremation will follow, with an interment of ashes at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.



Published in The Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
1 entry
July 7, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Luke Jr
