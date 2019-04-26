Carol Ann Spitzer (Nastav)

MUNSTER, IN - Carol Ann Spitzer (Nastav), age 68, of Munster passed away on April 25, 2019, at her home. She is survived by her loving husband: David D. Spitzer; mother: Anne Nastav of Whiting; brother: Emil (Sherry) Nastav of Lawrenceville, GA; sister-in-law: Debbie and Joseph Sanchez of FL; brother-in-law: Tom Spitzer of Hammond, IN; daughters: Jennifer (Anthony) Powell of Munster, Michelle (Steve) Brand of Whiting, and Jacquline (Shawn) Cotreau of Southborough, MA; stepsons: Christopher (Phillis) Spitzer of South Dakota, and Ben (Tiffany) Spitzer of Florida; beloved pet: Rusty; grandchildren: Alex and Nick Powell, Riley Wyrzykowski, Cole and Dylan Cotreau, and Sara Taylor; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Emil M. Nastav and brother: Tommy Nastav. Carol was a proud Purdue alumni. She retired from Marathon Petroleum.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Memory Lane Cemetery, Crown Point, IN. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.