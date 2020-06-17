Carol Ann Wielgus (nee Bianchi)
LOWELL, IN - Carol Ann Wielgus (nee Bianchi) 73, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Tony, Lisa (Patrick Campbell) Koczur; daughter in law, Paula Ingram; grandchildren, Jared and A.J. Koczur and Ryan Campbell; her brother, John (Missy) Bianchi and nieces, nephews and cousins. Carol was a longtime sales associate with Hallmark in Lowell.
Private Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, www.sheetsfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the American Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.org.
Published in The Times on Jun. 17, 2020.