Carol Anne (Norquist) Sjaaheim

VALPARAISO, IN - Carol Anne (Norquist) Sjaaheim, age 83, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1937 in Roseau, MN to Emil and Anne (Nystrom) Norquist.

Carol is survived by her husband, Kenneth E. Sjaaheim; sons, Scott (Talla) Sjaaheim, David (Karin) Sjaaheim; grandchildren, Eric Sjaaheim, Scott Sjaaheim, Neal (Heather McCaulley) Sjaaheim and Vanessa Sjaaheim; great granddaughter, Allison Sjaaheim; brother, Gordie (Bernice) Lancaster and many good friends, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Teresa Sjaaheim; six brothers and three sisters.

Carol was a member of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWC) and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She also delivered Meals on Wheels for 17 years.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. A Memorial Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.