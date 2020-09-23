Carol (Alexander) Conn

CAMERON, MO - Carol (Alexander) Conn, age 81, of the city of Cameron, MO; formerly of Phillips WI, and Dyer, IN, passed away of Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 8:20 a.m., at St. Luke's Hospital. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine F. (Sean M.) O'Brien; seven grandchildren: Angel M.C.(O'Brien) Child, and her husband Cody Cortes Child, Dartanion T. O'Brien, Edward T. O'Brien, Carolyn K.G. O'Brien, Seanathon M.C. O'Brien, and her "birthday buddy" Zander L.B. O'Brien; her older sister, Estella (Robert) Frantz; older brother's wife, MaryAnn (Sylvester) Alexander; and younger brothers and sisters: Jim (Trudy) Alexander, Ervin (Darlene) Alexander, Judy (Dennis) Woerman, Linda (John) K. Soldenski, (Robert) Ray (Joyce) Alexander, and Connie (Ron) K. Lucas; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great- nephews; and her only great-grandchild, Hansley R. Child. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carolyn M. Conn in 1999; her husband Edward W. Conn in 2011, her older brother, Norman J. (MaryAnn) Alexander in 2020; and her parents, Norman William Alexander Jr. in 1978, and Adeline Mae (Gosselin) Alexander in 1982.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 12 Noon at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). Burial at Elmwood Cemetery, 1413 169th St., Hammond, IN. Visitation at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. to 12 Noon on Thursday at the funeral home.

Carol spent her early life on her family's farm in Alpena, MI. She enjoyed trick riding and was active in 4H. She graduated from Alpena High School, and attended Traverse City Nursing School, where she graduated as a LPN. She worked in Alpena until she was married to Edward W. Conn on March 28, 1970. Her career was cut short when she chose to stay home to care for her children after the birth of her 2nd child, Carolyn. Carolyn suffered from a medical accident and needed full care. For 19 years, that care was given primarily by Carol. After the death of Carolyn, Carol's days were filled with helping with her grandchildren. Her last grandchild was born on her 77th birthday, and was her "birthday buddy". Memorial donations may be made to the family for a last wish from Carol for the grandkids.