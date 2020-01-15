Carol D. Dunn (nee Haager)

HAMMOND, IN - Carol D. Dunn (nee Haager), age 80, of Hammond, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Loving mother of Pam (Mark) Fedor, Donna (Wendy) Dunn and Brian (Debbie) Dunn, and step-mother of Edward (Joan) Dunn and Wanda (Pat) O'Hara. Cherished sister of Sandra (John) Goebel and Nancy (Dennis) Ratliff. Proud grandma of Alicia (Vic) Benson, Kristin (Mike) Evans, Aaron (Angie) Fedor, Andrew Dunn and Sarah Dunn. Dearest great-grandma of Natalie Benson, Kerri Benson, Mary Evans, Daniel Evans and Felicity Evans. Devoted sister-in-law of Rhonda Haager. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Helen Haager and her brother Ronald Haager.

Carol retired from American Steel Foundries in Hammond, IN after many years. She was an avid reader and cross word puzzle addict. Carol was famous for her stew and dumplings, spaghetti and cream cheese dessert. The family would like to thank the University of Chicago LVAD team for their tireless dedication in taking care of Carol, where she was affectionately given the nickname of "Feisty". She was loved by many and will be missed by more. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of Service at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Kevin McCarthy, Pastor officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. Entombment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information, please call LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/845-3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.