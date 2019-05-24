Carol D. (Sallee) Perez

Obituary
Carol D. Perez (nee Sallee)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Carol D. Perez (nee Sallee), age 81 of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. She is survived by 6 children: Raymond Sallee of East Chicago, IN, Maria Isabel "Chavella" Perez of Chicago, IL, Alicia Perez of East Chicago, IN, Ferdinando (Regina) Perez of Rockwall, TX and Jose Perez of East Chicago, IN; four grandchildren: Jose Luis, Jr., Jessica (Israel) Gallarzo, Juanita (Sergio Cruz) and Josephine; six great grandchildren; sister, Joyce (nee Sallee) Loss; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Rogelio Perez, Sr.; son, Rogelio Perez, Jr.; sisters, Mary (nee Sallee) Arrellano and Agnes (nee Sallee) Barker; parents, Lois Edmund Sallee and Mabel (nee Pierce) Sallee.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Saturday morning.

To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Times on May 24, 2019
