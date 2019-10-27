Carol E. Miranda (nee Jahn)

LAPORTE, IN - Carol E. Miranda (nee Jahn) age 72 of LaPorte; formerly of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She is survived by her brother Jim (Karla) Jahn; two nephews: Andrew and Alec Jahn; aunt Shirleyann Clemens; and her many cousins and close friends. Preceded in death by husband Jose "Joe" Miranda and her parents Norman and Catherine Jahn.

Carol was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1964. She then began working at Goldblatts in Gary, where she met the love of her life, Joe. They were married on June 11, 1966 and began their lives together. Carol also worked for Weiner's Pant Factory, Gainer's Bank, Sears, and Porter Starke Health Facility. She loved to travel with Joe, do craft work, jigsaw puzzles, and beat everybody at Scrabble. Carol was also very well known for her Christmas cookies.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek, Portage) on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 P.M. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 P.M. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel. Cremation will follow services and Carol and Joe will be laid to rest together at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso at a later date.