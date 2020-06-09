Carol Garcia
Carol Garcia

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Carol Garcia, of Merrillville, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 74 years of age.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Joseph Garcia Jr.; Six beloved grandchildren: Ramon (Lianna), Antonio, Celina, John, Pedro (Katie), Analicia (Cody); 17 cherished great- grandchildren; and dear brothers: Jerry and David.

She is preceded in death by her treasured children: son James and daughter Angie; and her parents: Dean and Violet Wade.

Carol is a lifelong resident of the region, working as a CNA for many years. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Please visit www.mycalumetpark.com for further details.




Published in The Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 8, 2020
She was a great friend and sister in the Lord!!
Cyndi Renee
Friend
