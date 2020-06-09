Carol Garcia

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Carol Garcia, of Merrillville, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 74 years of age.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Joseph Garcia Jr.; Six beloved grandchildren: Ramon (Lianna), Antonio, Celina, John, Pedro (Katie), Analicia (Cody); 17 cherished great- grandchildren; and dear brothers: Jerry and David.

She is preceded in death by her treasured children: son James and daughter Angie; and her parents: Dean and Violet Wade.

Carol is a lifelong resident of the region, working as a CNA for many years. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Please visit www.mycalumetpark.com for further details.