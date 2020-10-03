1/
Carol Gerst
Carol Gerst

LOWELL, IN - Carol Gerst, 80, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. She is survived by her children, Steven (Jackie), IN, Tami (Jeff) Babcook, Marietta, GA, David (Mary), Orland Park, IL, Wayne (Amy), Canby, IN; grandchildren, Kyle and Calum Babcook, Tim Mayer, Lucas Roalin, Tara, Grace, Spencer and Delaney Gerst; great grandchildren, Braylee Mayer, Cashton Babcook, Mila Mayer, Penelope Babcook and River Roalin; siblings, Mary Ann Thornburg, GA and Don (Fran) Nallenweg, IL and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; brother, Richard Nallenweg; niece and nephew, Stacey Pauley and Michael Gerst; and her parents, Walter and Margaret Nallenweg. Carol was a graduate of East Chicago Washington, after growing up in the "Harbor", a member of Lowell's American Legion Auxillary, Post #101 and a Remedial Reading Teacher's Aide with Oak Hill Elementary for many years. She was a staple of the Lowell Labor Day Parade, with the singing of the National Anthem. Carol had a love for camping, scratch off tickets, ordering out, Bingo at Cedar Creek, and cheering on her Cubs and Jeff Gordon, but, mostly her family and friends.

Visitation Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 12:00-4:00 p.m., Concluding with Funeral Services at 4:00 p.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Cremation will follow services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, www.alzinfo.org www.sheetsfuneral.com.

NOTE: Indiana Mandates Social Gatherings adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate all of Carol's family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. Masks are required.



Published in The Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
OCT
4
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
