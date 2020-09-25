Carol J. Ooms

DEMOTTE, IN - Carol J. Ooms, age 86, of DeMotte, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Cedar Creek Health Campus in Lowell. She was born December 24, 1933, in Kalamazoo, MI, the daughter of Edward and Anne (Vander Klok) Homan.

Carol was a graduate of Kalamazoo Christian High School and attended Calvin College. She married the love of her life, Dr. Raymond F. Ooms, on August 10, 1954, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2017.

Carol was a member of Immanuel United Reformed Church. Through the years she was very active in her church and spent many hours volunteering at her children's schools. She loved gardening, cooking for her family, and flying with her husband. Along with her husband Raymond she was a member of the Gideons International and the Midwest Navioneers.

Carol is survived by her children: Scott (Vikki) Ooms, Kevin (Joni) Ooms, Lisa (Don) Hoekstra, Stacey (Rudy) Tolkamp; and spouse (Kalli) of deceased son David Ooms; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Anne, husband, Ray, and son, David Ooms.

Family and friends may call at the Immanuel United Reformed Church of DeMotte on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Immanuel United Reformed Church at 12:00 PM with Pastor Roberto Rossi officiating. Social distancing must be observed and masks must be worn at all services due to the current pandemic. Interment will follow at Holland Cemetery.

