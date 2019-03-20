Carol J. Shafier

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol J. Shafier.

Carol J. Shafier

LOWELL, IN - Carol J. Shafier 72, of the Lake Dale area of Lowell, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.

She is survived by her children Jeff (Kristin) of Mishawaka and Bridget (Mark) Steigerwald of Lawrenceburg and their father William Shafier; sister, Sharon Ilijanich of Calumet City and grandchildren, Dana, Abbey and Olivia Shafier, Benjamin, Chloe and Emily Steigerwald; niece, Diana (Tony) Giordano and their children, Grace, Ellie and Jacob, nephews, Brian Ilijanich, James Berger and his children, Angelina, Jocelyn and Tommy. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Berger. Carol was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, worked for Illiana Transit Warehouse and retired from Superior Petroleum Products in Crown Point.

Visitation, Thursday March 21, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell with Funeral Mass Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Edward Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St., Lowell. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Funeral Home
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
funeral home direction icon