Carol J. Shafier

LOWELL, IN - Carol J. Shafier 72, of the Lake Dale area of Lowell, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.

She is survived by her children Jeff (Kristin) of Mishawaka and Bridget (Mark) Steigerwald of Lawrenceburg and their father William Shafier; sister, Sharon Ilijanich of Calumet City and grandchildren, Dana, Abbey and Olivia Shafier, Benjamin, Chloe and Emily Steigerwald; niece, Diana (Tony) Giordano and their children, Grace, Ellie and Jacob, nephews, Brian Ilijanich, James Berger and his children, Angelina, Jocelyn and Tommy. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Berger. Carol was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, worked for Illiana Transit Warehouse and retired from Superior Petroleum Products in Crown Point.

Visitation, Thursday March 21, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell with Funeral Mass Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Edward Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St., Lowell. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary. www.sheetsfuneral.com