Carol Jean (Orban) Gray

Service Information
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-7766
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
Obituary
Carol Jean Gray (nee Orban)

HIGHLAND, IN - Carol Jean Gray (nee Orban) age 81, of Highland, IN, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Don; children, JoEllen (Scott) Twiddy, David (Sharon) Gray and Jan (Jon) Anderson; grandchildren, Cori, Ryan, Justin, Jennifer, Adam and Jake; four great grandchildren; and brother, Michael (Judy) Orban. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Elizabeth Orban.

A Memorial Gathering Celebrating Carol's Life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN from 2:00-4:00 PM.

Carol was a lifelong member of Faith United Church of Christ in Hammond. She retired from Montgomery Wards in Munster and enjoyed volunteering at Munster Community Hospital. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on May 10, 2019
