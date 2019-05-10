Carol Jean Gray (nee Orban)

HIGHLAND, IN - Carol Jean Gray (nee Orban) age 81, of Highland, IN, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Don; children, JoEllen (Scott) Twiddy, David (Sharon) Gray and Jan (Jon) Anderson; grandchildren, Cori, Ryan, Justin, Jennifer, Adam and Jake; four great grandchildren; and brother, Michael (Judy) Orban. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Elizabeth Orban.

A Memorial Gathering Celebrating Carol's Life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN from 2:00-4:00 PM.

Carol was a lifelong member of Faith United Church of Christ in Hammond. She retired from Montgomery Wards in Munster and enjoyed volunteering at Munster Community Hospital. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com