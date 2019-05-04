Carol Jean Wagner (nee Mulvihill)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Carol Jean Wagner (nee Mulvihill), age 81, of Merrillville, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Bertha Mulvihill. Carol is survived by her three children, Mark (Michelle) Wagner of Munster, IN, Jill (Louie) Jones of St. John, IN, and Gayle (Derek) Kratz of Tinley Park, IL, and one sister, Barbara (Ray) Gilson of Schererville, IN. Carol was also the proud grandmother of five grandchildren, Hannah, Sean, Marisa, Elise and Cristian.

Carol Wagner attended Hammond Tech High School where she learned secretarial skills which she put to use for many years as a legal secretary. She had a wide variety of interests. She liked to travel, she loved to read and do crossword puzzles, she was skilled in the art of drawing, and she loved to serve, often with fellow members of First United Lutheran Church where she was a faithful lifelong member. She also knitted hundreds of hats for students at Kenwood Elemetary School in Hammond, IN, where she also mentored and served as both a Girl Scout troop leader and a Boy Scout den leader back in the day. Carol was outgoing, fun, friendly and bright. As a last act of generosity, she has donated her body to IU's school of medicine.

Visitation will be held in Carol's honor on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a brief service at 2:30 p.m., at Memory Lane Memorial Park & Funeral Chapel, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, IN. A luncheon will follow.