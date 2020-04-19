Carol K. Greer

KOUTS, IN - Carol K. Greer, 77, of Kouts, formerly of Hammond passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born September 11, 1942 in Princeton, IN to Robert and Mary (Smith) Fischer and graduated from Bishop Noll High School. Carol served as Office Manager for Calumet Surface Hardening for nearly 15 years. She was currently a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kouts and had been a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hammond. Along with her husband, Spencer she directed the CYO activities at All Saints Catholic Church in Hammond for many years where they developed a family relationship with Father Patrick Gaza that still endures.

Carol's faith was always her first priority, followed closely by her family and the importance of generosity. She enjoyed playing cards, and time with her bunco club. Only Scrabble brought out her truly competitive side. The friends she made while camping remained some of the closest friends in her life. On August 31, 1963 she married Spencer Greer who survives along with their children, Keith Greer of Scottsburg, IN, Tim Greer of Hammond and Amy Gapen of Rye, NY, grandchildren, Keith, II, Michael and Grace, her sister, Connie Wander and sisters-in-law, Lenora and Sally Fischer. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert Fischer, III and James Fischer.

A private burial ceremony will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery Hammond with a public memorial service announced at a later date. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts.