Carol Keilman

MUNSTER, IN - Carol Keilman age 74, passed away October 26, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1945 in Gary, IN.

She is survived by two sons: Brian (Saandra Cargajal) and Kristian; two daughters: Tracy McKenzie (Michael Leslie), and Kelly Keilman; one grandson: Larkin McKenzie.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Keilman.

Carol attended St. Thomas More Church where a Mass of Christian burial will trake place on November 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Donations can be made in her memory to: Share Foundation, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.