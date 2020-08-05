1/
Carol L. (Johnson) Grimler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol L. Grimler (nee Johnson)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Carol L. Grimler (nee Johnson), age 81 of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John F. Grimler; daughter, Nancy (Randy) Norris of Wanatah, IN; brother in-law, Ed (Lil) Grimler; sister in-law, Dolly Grimler; cousins: Glenda, Faye and Doug Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Lovell Johnson; in-laws, Ed and Amanda Grimler, Will and Margaret Gaskell, Robert and Vernon Grimler.

Private cremation services were provided by FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indiananpolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 398-3210
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved