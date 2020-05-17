Carol Lee Lewis SUMMERFIELD - Carol Lee Lewis, 80, passed away May 12, 2020 with her daughter and her two grandchildren by her side. Carol was born on August 23, 1939 to Charles Raymond "Derby" and Alicia Stephenson in Hammond, Indiana and was the youngest of two children. Carol spent her time playing cards, sewing, enjoying time with her sorority sisters and friends in the neighborhood and always reading more books than there are hours in a day. Carol is preceded in death by her mother and father Derby and Alicia Stephenson, her brother Roger Stephenson, her loving husband Jim Lewis of 40 years and her daughter Tracie Lewis-Begeske. Carol is survived by her daughter, Pattie (Nick) Barone, Jerry Barone, Paul and Tricia Barone and her two grandchildren: Joseph and Brianna along with many other friends and family whom she loved with all her heart. Carol will always be remembered as a sweet, loving, funny and outgoing person; who loved every single person she met. Her legacy of love and kindness is an enduring blessing that will remain with her family and friends forever. Details on a memorial service for Carol will be forthcoming.



