Carol McMichael

VALPARAISO, IN - Carol McMichael, 82, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born October 13, 1937 in Wichita, KS to Lyle E. and Helen M. A. (Pavlasek) Carr and graduated from Regina High School in Cincinnati, OH. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and had taught CCD classes and Bible studies for many years at the churches where she had belonged. Volunteering to work polling places and many other charities fulfilled her. She enjoyed playing tennis and bridge with her husband and friends, especially the winters in Florida. Dancing, hosting parties and perfecting the art of socialization contributed greatly to her husband's success, all of which she gracefully loved to do.

On June 28, 1958 she married Albert McMichael who survives along with their children, Steve McMichael (Peggy) of Germantown, WI, Connie Greiber (Rick) of Grayslake, IL and Jeff McMichael (Sonya) of Alpharetta, GA, brother, Gary Carr (Cathy) of White Oak, OH, grandchildren, Matthew, Brett, Bryan, Lauren (John), Andrew, Jett and Preston and one great-grandson, Luke. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Roberta Deganis.

A private funeral mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with livestreaming beginning at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday available at www.seseton.com. A private burial will take place at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American .