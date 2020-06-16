Carol P. Baran
Carol P. Baran

HAMMOND, IN - Carol P. Baran, 77 of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Presence Villa Scalabrini, Northlake, IL. She was the beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Stella (Pondo) Baran; loving sister of Jean (Raymond) Troksa of Addison, IL; dearest uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00pm (with a limit of 50 people in the funeral home at one time, masks and social distancing required, temperatures will be taken.) The Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Carol Baran was born on January 6, 1943 in East Chicago, Indiana and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, Hammond. She was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, Class of 1961 and went on to receive both her Bachelor of Arts and Masters Degree in Education from Indiana University, Bloomington. She was a retiree of the School City of Hammond. Carol loved to travel and was a member of the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.




Published in The Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Baran & Son Inc
JUN
18
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Baran & Son Inc
JUN
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN 46394
(219) 659-4400
