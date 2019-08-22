Carol R. Vander Steeg

LYNWOOD, IL - Carol R. Vander Steeg (nee Ball), age 88 of Lynwood, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Carol was the beloved wife of 65 years to the late Lester Vander Steeg; devoted mother of son Jack and daughter Jill Vander Steeg. She was the dear sister of Brutz (Pat) Ball, the late Bill (Dottie) Ball, and Rich (Nancy) Ball; and sister-in-law of Joan (late James) Heersema. Carol will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carol was loved by her family and will be missed.

Friends are invited to visit with Carol's family on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the memorial service at 11:30 AM at Thorn Creek Reformed Church, 1875 E. 170th St., South Holland, IL., with Rev. Tom Archer officiating. Private interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Lester. www.schroederlauer.com