Carol Ruth Wolff (Cload)

CROWN POINT, IN - Carol Ruth Wolff (Cload), age 92, of Crown Point, passed into God's presence on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Carol was born to Albert H. and Ruth E. Cload on December 21, 1926 in Chicago, IL. She was an active member of Heritage Baptist Church in Crown Point, IN (formerly Glen Park Baptist Church) for over 60 years. Carol's strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ led her to be actively involved in her church, community and family.

Carol and Bud (Vernon) were married on October 2, 1948 at East Side Baptist Church in Chicago, IL. They celebrated 65 years of marriage just prior to Bud's Homegoing on October 14, 2013. Carol was an organizer. In their days at Glen Park Baptist Church, while Bud would be behind the scenes serving on Grounds and Facilities, Carol would be up front leading Women's Missionary Union or serving as a Pioneer Girl Leader. Carol loved crafts and created many projects (rag rugs, placemats, centerpieces and wreaths, macrame and curtains) and even led a Sunshine Girls Club in her 70's. She was a great cook and baker, and loved sharing this gift with many, even into her eighties.

Carol was a prayer warrior and encourager. She had journals with lists of requests, verses, praises and answers. She was an avid gardener and quilter; creating many quilts, hangings, and table toppers for weddings, baby showers and missionaries. Carol was a member of Crown Point Heritage Quilters and won many ribbons at the Lake County Fair.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Bud (Vernon, 2013); and her son, Kevin (2016).

Carol is survived by her two daughters: Nancy (Greg) Bastian of Speculator, NY, and Lynee (Roy) Fredrickson of Bridgman, MI; daughter-in-law, Lynn Wolff of Parker, CO; eight grandchildren: John (Kelly), Erik (Kristen), Elizabeth (Joseph), Andrew (Keri), Anna (Christopher), Sarah (Brian), Austin (Lydia) and Amy; seventeen great-grandchildren; and many dear nieces and nephews.The family thanks all the staff of Wittenberg Village for their tender care and loving support. "Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on Thee, because he trusteth in Thee." --Isaiah 26:3.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 PM with Dr. Thomas Wolfe and Dr. Gregory Bastian officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers the family requests gifts to be given to missions at Heritage Baptist Church, 9903 Merrillville Rd., Crown Point, IN 46307.

