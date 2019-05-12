Carol Jenkins Sternberg

FINDLAY, OH - Carol Sternberg (Jenkins), 80, of Findlay, Ohio (formerly Highland, IN), passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. She was a 1956 graduate of Hammond Tech High School. Following graduation, she worked at NIPSCO. She married Raymond Sternberg in 1957 and was married for 35 years. Carol loved gardening, golfing and bowling. She was an avid reader. She loved to bake, and her family especially loved her Christmas cookies!

Carol is survived by her daughter, Karen (David) McKinney of Frederick, MD; son Raymond Sternberg of Toledo, OH; grandson Nicholas (Vanessa) McKinney of Washington, DC; granddaughter Tara McKinney (Christopher Canizales) of Germantown, MD; grandchildren Brian and Taylor Sternberg; Matthew and Jeremy Sternberg of Toledo, OH; great-grandchildren Elizabeth McKinney, Scarlett Langer, and Jonathan Canizales; siblings Gerry (Ed) Reynolds of Monticello; Janet Voorheis of Griffith; Judy Marsh of Schererville; Tom (Barb) Jenkins of Merrillville; Jim Jenkins (Ron Palmer) of Merrillville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy, her great-grandson, David Canizales, her parents Joseph and Marian Jenkins; siblings Bill (late Ruth) Jenkins, Ruth (late Ken) Carman, Joe Jenkins, Jr, Dick Jenkins, Diane McConnell, and Robert Jenkins; brothers-in-law Gardie Voorheis and Harold Marsh.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .