VALPARAISO, IN - Carole A. Charlesworth, 73 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born May 23, 1945 in Lafayette to the late George and Anna Marie (Sanson) Gick. Carole recently attended Salem United Church of Christ in Wanatah. On June 26, 1965 in Lafayette, Carole married Lloyd "Tiny" Charlesworth, who preceded her in death in 2010.

She is survived by their son, Raymond (Juli) Charlesworth; and grandchildren: Riley and Justene Charlesworth.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 1:00 AM to 2:00 PM CST at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM EST at SOLLER-BAKER FUNERAL HOME, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, with visitation from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Burial to follow at Meadow View Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Salem UCC or the Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Foundation.