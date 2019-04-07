Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole A. (Johnson) DeMack.

Carole A. DeMack

ST. JOHN, IN - Carole A. DeMack (Johnson), 77, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. Born April 12, 1941 to the late Roger and Catherine (Fahey) Johnson, she grew up in Gary, IN and lived in the Chicagoland/NW IN region most of her life. She was a graduate of William A. Wirt High School in Gary. She retired from the University of Chicago after 34 years of service. Post-retirement she volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate in Lake County, Indiana and also enjoyed volunteering at the Calumet Area Humane Society in Munster. She was active in her HOA and most recently was her HOA Treasurer. Carole will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Tracie DeMack and grand-dog, Brutus; "favorite brother" Thomas Johnson, and sisters Barbara (Rosa Zayas) Johnson, Beverly (Timothy) Phillips, M. Susan (Michael) Smoot, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her infant brother, "Little Rog", and nephew Jeremy Phillips.

A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 4:00–9:00 p.m. at the Chesterton Moose, 602 Broadway, Chesterton, IN.