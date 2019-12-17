Carole A. McCarthy (nee Miller)

Carole Adele McCarthy, age 83, passed away at Rush Presbyterian Hospital on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born in Whiting, IN, on January 11, 1936, to Harry B. Miller and Marie (Carroll) Miller, both deceased.

Carole is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Timothy E. McCarthy, and their children Timothy E. McCarthy II, Westville, IN, and Colleen M. McCarthy, North Judson, IN, and two granddaughters Kathleen M. McCarthy, Denver, CO, and Kerry M. McCarthy, Savannah, GA.

Siblings are Jeanne A. Miller (deceased), Jacquelyn Sterling (husband, Dale – deceased), Harry B. Miller Jr. and Jon Miller (Joyce), all of Porter County, IN.

Carole and Tim were married on November 24, 1956, in the old Saint Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso, IN, by Father Raymond Derrick. The pair first met in the Valparaiso Courthouse at a manslaughter trial. Tim, a state trooper, and Prosecutor Al Pivarnik were sitting together during a recess in the trial when a young deputy county clerk Carole Miller walked into the room to have the judge sign some documents. Pivarnik suggested introducing Tim to Carole. The rest is history. The pair became married and Al Pivarnik became a long serving Judge on the Indiana Supreme Court.

Carole retired as a 50 year employee of Porter County government. She served 10 years with the Porter County Clerk and 40 years as a police officer with the Sheriff's Department. Much of her time was as the jail matron for female prisoners. In that capacity she was strict, but with a gentle demeanor. When leaving the facility, many of her charges thanked her for the effort in trying to change their lifestyle, some had tears in their eyes. She was often approached in public by someone who would greet her and tell her how she helped change their life and how well they were now doing. That always made her day.

Carole was a charter and life member of Fraternal Order of Police Ewalt Jahnz Lodge 165; she is a Past Honored Queen of Job's Daughters Bethal 54, Valparaiso, IN; former member Order of Eastern Star, Chesterton, IN; and a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church, Otis, IN, and the Saint Mary Alter and Rosary Solidarity.

Lifelong joys were traveling, particularly in the Caribbean, Germany, and Ireland. Her hobbies were cooking, gardening, sewing, crafts, collecting seashells and sand glass. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Otis. Rev. John Zamelko will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery in Otis. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00-7:00 PM at NEWHARD FUNERAL HOME - WESTVILLE.

Carole was a loving, gentle, and wonderful person.