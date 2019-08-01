Carole Ann Deuberry-Boatright

CHESTERTON, IN - Carole Ann Deuberry-Boatright, age 73 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born on July 31, 1945 in Gary, IN to Edward Earl and Ruth (Youngmark) Deuberry. Carole is survived by her husband of 17 years, Jimmye Boatright; children, John (Carolyn) Wagner, Mike (Dawn) Wagner, Melyssa (Sam) Haines, Jeff (Melissa) Boatright, Jason (Kathy) Boatright and Jennifer Loving; siblings, Ruth (Al) Gribble, Ed (April) Deuberry, John Deuberry, Bette (Al) Kamaski, Bob (Jeanna) Deuberry, Donna (Larry) Rhoda, Jeff (Mary) Deuberry, Judy Arzola and Jim (Christy) Deuberry; sister-in-law, Janice Seivers; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Carole received her BSN from Purdue University and worked at Gary Methodist and Porter Memorial Hospitals. She retired from Midwest Steel as head of the medical department. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling the country in their RV. Carole was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12:00 pm at The Spa, 333 N. Mineral Springs Rd., Porter, IN 46304. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carole's name may be made to: The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Leukemia Research Fund, 191 Waukegan Rd., Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.