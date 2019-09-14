Carole D. Koziatek (nee Petyo)

HAMMOND, IN - Carole D. Koziatek (nee Petyo) age 80, of Hammond, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She is survived by her sons; Douglas (Angela), Keith Koziatek and grandchildren; Ashley, Gracie, Lauren (Darrin), Caryn (Philip) and Mark, great granddaughter; Londyn. Also one brother: Kenneth; brother in law Gerald (Sharon) along with sister in law; Kathy. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth, and daughter Maricarol (Larry). She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Health for 58 years where she was active in the choir and also served as a lector. Carole was a dedicated Cubs fan and a master beautician for 55 years.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. The funeral service will be held Monday September 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Health with Father Charles Mosley officiating. Friends may visit in the church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Internment to follow at St John St Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Please visit www.burnskish.com