Carole L. (Timmons) Fratzke
Carole L. Fratzke (nee Timmons)

CROWN POINT, IN - Carole L. Fratzke (nee Timmons), age 80, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Carole is survived by her children: Jeff (Kris) Fratzke, Jim (Laura) Fratzke and Julie (Ron) Tellas; grandchildren: Jake, Jessie, Joe, Noah, Alexa, Lauren, Matt, Tim, Andy and Sarah; cousin, Sandra Regan; sister-in-law, Janice Fratzke; niece, Michelle (Ryan) Montalto-Pence; great-niece, Mae.

Carole was preceded in death by her husband, William Fratzke; parents: Kenneth and Mary Timmons.

Carole was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. She retired from Central Data Service. Carole loved reading, crafting, knitting and crocheting. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker, and will be greatly missed.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER in Crown Point.

You may leave a message or share a memory on Carole's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.




Published in The Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
