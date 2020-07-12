Carole L. Fratzke (nee Timmons)

CROWN POINT, IN - Carole L. Fratzke (nee Timmons), age 80, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Carole is survived by her children: Jeff (Kris) Fratzke, Jim (Laura) Fratzke and Julie (Ron) Tellas; grandchildren: Jake, Jessie, Joe, Noah, Alexa, Lauren, Matt, Tim, Andy and Sarah; cousin, Sandra Regan; sister-in-law, Janice Fratzke; niece, Michelle (Ryan) Montalto-Pence; great-niece, Mae.

Carole was preceded in death by her husband, William Fratzke; parents: Kenneth and Mary Timmons.

Carole was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. She retired from Central Data Service. Carole loved reading, crafting, knitting and crocheting. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker, and will be greatly missed.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER in Crown Point.

You may leave a message or share a memory on Carole's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.