Carole Peifer (nee Pratt)

CROWN POINT, IN - Carole Peifer (nee Pratt), age 85, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Wittenberg Village in Crown Point. Carole is survived by her children: Keith (Natalie) Peifer of Fishers, IN and Tammy (Jamie) Solich of Crown Point; and grandchildren: Nolan and Brynn Peifer and Sam Solich. She was preceded in death by her husband: Clarence "Clem" Peifer; parents: William and Julia Pratt; and sisters: Doris Bimmel and Joan Rettig.

Carole was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Altar and Rosary Society in Crown Point and the Red Hat Society. Carole formerly worked at Hebron Newspaper, Lake County Star, Star Plaza Theater and retired from the Diocese of Gary Pastoral Center. Carole loved to travel with her husband, shop, play with her grandkids, shop, spend time with family and friends, and shop some more. Carole was known for her great sense of humor and her ability to make people laugh even up to her last days.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, February 28, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 5:30 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

