Caroline Buzinski (nee Burczak) EAST CHICAGO, IN - Caroline Buzinski (nee Burczak), age 95 of East Chicago, IN was born November 1, 1924 and passed away peacefully of natural causes Thursday, May 7, 2020. She is survived by two children: Annette Buzinski and Ray Buzinski, Jr.; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Virginia (late Walter) Burczak. Preceded in death by her husband, Ray J. Buzinski (2002); parents, Isadore and Anna Burczak; seven siblings: Emily Burczak, Stephanie "Betty" Kolodziej, John Burczak, Angeline Kaniuk, Victoria Burczak, Walter Burczak and Helen Idrizow. Due to COVID-19 Visitation and Funeral Services will be Private. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN in charge of arrangements. Caroline was a lifelong resident of East Chicago, IN. She graduated from St. Stanislaus Grade School and East Chicago Roosevelt High School. She loved taking care of her family including her children and siblings. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Times on May 10, 2020.
