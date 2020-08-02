1/1
Caroline (Kobak) Shoue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Caroline Shoue (nee Kobak)

DYER, IN - Caroline Shoue (nee Kobak) age 92 of Dyer, formerly of Black Oak, IN passed on Monday, July 27, 2020. Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

She is survived by her brother, Mike (Dorothy) Kobak; and numerous nieces and nephews. Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Shoue; her parents; and several brothers and sisters.

Although she never had children of her own, she was surrounded by her family and friends that will deeply miss her. www.kishfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved