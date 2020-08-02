Caroline Shoue (nee Kobak)

DYER, IN - Caroline Shoue (nee Kobak) age 92 of Dyer, formerly of Black Oak, IN passed on Monday, July 27, 2020. Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

She is survived by her brother, Mike (Dorothy) Kobak; and numerous nieces and nephews. Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Shoue; her parents; and several brothers and sisters.

Although she never had children of her own, she was surrounded by her family and friends that will deeply miss her. www.kishfuneralhome.net