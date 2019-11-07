Carolyn A. Stanton

VALPARAISO, IN - Carolyn, age 89, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN. Born on May 20, 1930 in Valparaiso to the late Joseph E. and Lucy E. (nee Sester) Hartmann. She was a life-long resident of Valparaiso. After raising her family, Carolyn worked 15 years at McGill Manufacturing retiring in 1995. Carolyn was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and its Altar Rosary Society, graduate of St. Paul Catholic School and the Valparaiso High School Class of 1948. She was an avid bowler and played first base for the Valpo Queens fast pitch traveling softball team.

Carolyn is survived by children, Frances S. (Michael) St. Clair of Brunswick, OH, Rita M. (Robert) Richey of Indianapolis, IN, Eileen A. (Wayne) Ronci of Leland, NC, James W. (Mileah) Stanton of St. Louis, MO, Maureen S. (Richard) Ault of Arlington Heights, IL; five grandchildren, Nate Ronci, Jameson and Kaitlyn Stanton, Zach and Sam Ault; step-grandchild, Kelley St. Clair; two step great-grandchildren, Kendall and Paige St. Clair; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by husband, William P. Stanton in 1966; infant son, Thomas P. Stanton; brother, James F. Hartmann.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN, Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Interment St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso IN. Friends may call on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2305 Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. Memorials may be made to St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center, 1859 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46385.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.