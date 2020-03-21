Carolyn Dykiel (nee Graban)

MUNSTER, IN - Carolyn Dykiel (nee Graban) age 95 of Munster, passed away on Tuesday March 10, 2020. She is survived by her three children: Victor (Joan) of West Lafayette, Indiana, Dr. Tom (Terese) of Corydon, Indiana and Nancy (Robert) Kintner of Munster, Indiana; granddaughter Jennifer Eberly (Robert) of West Lafayette, Indiana; three grandsons, Dr. Tom (Dr. Christy) of Georgetown, Indiana, Anthony of Vienna, Virginia and Timothy (Tiffany) of Springfield, Virginia. Two great- granddaughters Alexandra and Kaylee and one great-grandson Evan. Also, by several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held on Monday March 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. John P. Kowalczyk, Jr. celebrating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME located at 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN. Burial will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Polish National Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Victor of 50 years, her parents Joseph and Anna Graban and brother Eugene. Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana and St. Michaels Archangel Church in East Chicago. She was employed by the School City of Hammond as a secretary at Orchard Drive Elementary School and she was a secretary at Purdue University. Carolyn was a past member of the Lady Lions in Hammond, Community Hospital Auxiliary, Theater at the Center, Golden Times and Polish National Union, Branch 295.

