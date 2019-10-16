Carolyn E. Henrys (nee Bower)

EAST SIDE - Carolyn E. Henrys (nee Bower), age 87 late of the East Side, passed away October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Henrys. Loving mother of Deborah (late Thomas) Hoover and Michael (Claudette) Henrys. Devoted grandmother of Michelle (Marty) Gatton, Peter (fiancé Michelle DeBoer) Hoover, Beth (late Lionel) Romanzow, Melissa (Dan) Fasano, Tammy (Scott) Javor, Stacey (Tom) Knight and Joseph (Heather) Henrys. Cherished great grandmother of Matthew, Mackenzie, Abigail, Vincent, Brooklynn, Peyton, Cheyenne, Paisley and Piper. Dearest sister of the late Bonnie Walker and the late Merle Pitts. Carolyn was a member of the Annunciata Seniors.

Visitation Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. Cemetery private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Carolyn's name would be preferred.

