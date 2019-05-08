Carolyn Henning (nee Neyhart)

GRIFFITH, IN - Carolyn Hennig (nee Neyhart), 69, of Griffith, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Terry; her son, Keith (Michele) Hennig; her daughter, Marsha (Mike) Piepho; six grandchildren, Laura (Kyle) Harker, Robyn (Matt) Pukoszek, Andrew Hennig, and Jake, Allison, and Sarah Piepho; one great-grandchild, Amelia Harker, one brother, Charles Neyhart, and numerous friends Carolyn loved and considered family.

Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Visitation will be held at 9:00 AM, with a Funeral Service following 10:00 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Griffith Lutheran Church, 1000 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN 46319; Pastor Freda Scales, officiating. Interment at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Memorials may be given, in Carolyn's honor, to Griffith Lutheran Church.

Carolyn was a member of Griffith Lutheran Church. She was an avid seamstress and loved working in her yard, gardening, and traveling with Terry in their motor home. Carolyn dearly loved her family and her beloved dog, Lucy.

