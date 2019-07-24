CLINTON - Carol I. Schneider, 78, of Clinton, passed away Monday (July 22, 2019) at her residence in Clinton.

Born on March 24, 1941, in Gary, Ind., Carol is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John "Jack" Schneider, Clinton; beloved children, Patricia Nelson, Stoughton, Wis., and James (Rachel), Naperville. She was the loving grandmother to Alexa, Kylie, Andy and Jack, and loving sister to Paul (Sheryl) Ihle, Crown Point, Ind. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Dorothy Monahan Ihle.

Private interment will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

She was an avid reader and gardener - especially her favorite flower, irises. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and traveling with Jack. Her favorite trip was to Capri, Italy. She also enjoyed playing bridge even though she never got a good hand.

Carol was a graduate of Beloit College in Beloit, Wis. Although Carol worked only briefly as a teacher, and in other positions, her primary life's work until she passed, was the training and civilizing of her husband, a job at which her husband claims she was only minimally successful. Carol also delivered meals for the Peace Meal program for 10 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the shelter where Carol and Jack adopted their beloved dog, Katie: Wish Bone Canine Rescue, 2020 Bunn St., Bloomington, IL 61704.

