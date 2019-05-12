Carolyn J. Hammond

DYER, IN - Carolyn J. Hammond, 77, of Dyer, IN passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at home after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Frank; cousins, Beverly Matovina and Ann Marie (Chuck) Hudson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Rose Mleczko; daughter, Kelly Lynn O'Brien; Aunts and Uncles, Irene and Ted Barron, Elmer and Lee Juhasz, Albert and Anita Juhasz.

Carolyn was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed gardening, shopping and loved to travel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions to the Cancer Research at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. would be appreciated.www.kishfuneralhome.net