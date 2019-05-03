Carolyn Jane Aton

VALPARAISO, IN - Carolyn Jane Aton, 60, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born February 2, 1959 in Vincennes, Indiana to Charles and Carolyn Joan "Jo" Aton. Carolyn graduated from Hobart High School in 1977 and later went on to receive her Law Degree from Valparaiso University. Carolyn enjoyed writing, and reading books of every genre. She will be remembered by her family as a kind, creative, loyal, and loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Carolyn will be deeply missed.

Carolyn is survived by her father, Charles Aton; siblings: Nancy (Bodie) Robins, Chuck (Nan) Aton, Melissa Aton; many loving nieces and nephews; and her beloved pug, Maddy. She was preceded in death by her mother in 2014.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, private family services were held. Memorial donations may be made in Carolyn's name to ASPCA. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.