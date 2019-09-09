Carolyn Joyce Frazee, Wagner, Watson

HIGHLAND, IN -

Carolyn, born May 9th, 1943 went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Born in Morgantown, West Virginia, she spent her youth there while also living in Ransomville, NY and Louisville, Kentucky. After marriage, she moved to Highland, Indiana where she spent the remainder of her life raising her children, attending church and serving on several mission teams.

Preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Ruth Frazee, grandparents and one grandson, Ryan Wagner. She leaves behind her three sons: Gary (Susan) Wagner of Munster, IN; Michael (Laurie) Wagner of Highland, IN; and Thomas (Jennifer) Wagner of St. John, IN. Also surviving are eight grandchildren Morgan Jones of Chicago, IL, Courtney Dubish of Thornton, IL, Steven Wagner of Cedar Lake, IN, Alyssa Wagner of St John, IN, Sarah and Mitchell Wagner of Highland, IN, Brianna and Kyle Wagner of St. John, IN, and one great-granddaughter Adeline Dubish of Thorton, IL, along with the many, many friends she was blessed with throughout her life.

Carolyn was active at Suburban Bible Church for many years and later at Grace Fellowship and Village churches. She currently was a member of Calvary Baptist in Highland. She long worked with teens and in mission organizations among First Nation's peoples in Minnesota, Canada and Ecuador. She enjoyed taking several trips to Alaska serving on mission teams.

Quilting, canning and creating hand crafts took up her spare time; all activities she was delighted to see developing in her granddaughters. Writing notes of encouragement to friends and family while providing cookies to employees and friends at McDonalds in Highland gave her much enjoyment.

Friends can pay their last respects on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Visitation from 3:00PM to 6:30PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322. A service honoring her life will be officiated by Pastor Don Rector at 6:30PM at the funeral home. For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at

www.hillsidefhcares.com