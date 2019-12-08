Carolyn Lee Bryan

CALUMET CITY, IL - Carolyn Lee Bryan (nee Miles), age 79, of Calumet City, IL passed away peacefully at home on December 5, 2019. She was born in Hammond, on January 8, 1940.

She is survived by one daughter: Laura (Lori) E. Lambert; son-in-law: Fred E. Lambert II; three grandsons: Fred E. Lambert III, Jack B. Lambert, and Daniel M. Lambert; brothers: Roger Miles (Betsy Bayne) of Indianapolis, IN and Merrill L. Miles II of North Judson, IN; loving nieces, namely Lavonne Fidler of Granger, IN; nephews; great and great-great nieces and nephews and many loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Merrill L. Miles Sr. of Iowa and Louise (Bills) of Illinois; and one aunt Betty Virginia Brucker of Minnesota.

Carolyn was a graduate of Hammond High in 1958 and Ball State Teachers' College in 1962 with a B.S. in Elementary Education. Sorority member of Alpha Sigma Tau in college and later of Psi Iota Xi a philanthropic sorority. She taught in Hammond, West Virginia and retired as a 3rd grade teacher from Lincoln Elem. School in Calumet City, IL in 2000. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hammond, IN for 40 years. Strongly supported Haven House and The Learning League after school program at FUMC. She was a season ticket holder of Theater at The Center in Munster. Carolyn truly loved spending time with her daughter Lori and especially her "3 boys" - grandsons: Freddy, Jack, and Danny whom she adored. She was a dedicated teacher to many and a fierce example of love in service to others.

Special appreciation to loving caregivers Laura Malacina and Carmella McKinley.

Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday December 11, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation on Thursday December 12, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Hammond, 6635 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN with a service to follow. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the The Learning League in her loving memory (www.hammondfumc.org).