Carolyn Lucille Huss

PORTAGE, IN - Carolyn Lucille (Kaslewicz) Huss, age 82, joined her beloved husband Hugh in heaven on August 18, 2020. Her remarkable life will be celebrated with a visitation at Nativity Catholic Church in Portage, IN at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN at 1:00 p.m.

Carolyn was born in Chicago on October 19, 1937 to Frank and Theresa Kaslewicz. She attended St. Peter and Paul High School and St. Francis College in Joliet, where she obtained her teaching degree. While teaching elementary school, Carolyn reached out to the president of her local Catholic Young Adult group for membership information. That president, Hugh, liked the sound of her voice and asked her to attend a Fourth of July concert that evening in Grant Park. That first date led to a marriage of just under 58 years when Hugh passed away last year. Carolyn left the workplace to raise seven children but remained an educator, instilling in each of them her bedrock sense of service, faith, and devotion. She was deeply involved in the Right to Life movement, serving as President of the Northwest Indiana chapter, and the Catholic church, where she was a Eucharistic minister and volunteer.

She enjoyed attending family events and reading her "historical romances," and had a lifelong circle of friends. Her gregariousness was legendary. She could leave a store with a gallon of milk and a dozen new acquaintances. She was a nurturer and a cheerleader, a fierce advocate, and a true feminist, showing that there was value and worth in choosing to raise a family. In later years she returned to teaching until her retirement, which she spent stymying Hugh in their daily card games, doting on her grandchildren, and continuing her involvement in the Church.

Carolyn is survived by sons Joseph (Klara) Huss of Chicago, Matthew (Jeanette) Huss of Crown Point, and Andrew (Brandy) Huss of Hammond; daughters Mary (Michael) Thom of Rochester, MN, Jennifer (David) Comer of Indianapolis, Anna (Daniel) Bartnicki of Portage, and Susan (Randy) Hoffman of Valparaiso; her sister Kathleen (Gary) Johnson of Pacifica, CA; brother Frank Kasle of Portage; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Hugh and her parents Frank and Theresa.

Twenty-one grandchildren basked in her attention, whether it was playing games, reading stories, or consuming her apple pancakes. They are Grace (Austin) Wilhite; Serena (Deno) Vidmar; Charles, Emma and Margaret Thom; Aidan and Leah Bartnicki; Katherine, Megan, Jack and Elizabeth Comer; Lilly, Loralei and Norah Hoffman; and Danny, Benjamin, Faith, Hope, Alena, Ryan and Abigail Huss.

Carolyn was the foundation of our family, and Hugh the rock that sat upon it. Together they gave us a legacy of love, values, and service that will resonate through generations. www.chapellawnfunerals.com