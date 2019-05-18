Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Neyhart IN LOVING MEMORY OF CAROLYN NEYHART. In memory of Carolyn Neyhart, who had great talents and fortitude she was too humble to acknowledge. She taught herself to understand fabrics and shapes, and how to stitch them into clothes and curly yarn hair on a doll's head. She considered the exact line of our bodies, a straight pin pursed between her lips, as we squirmed on the cold basement floor with our clothes inside out, anxious as she sealed seams close to our ribs and bellies, giving us perfectly tailored prom dresses. Her calculating eye made rolls of wallpaper meld into a single pristine pattern, and produced a slingshot out of nowhere to defend her flower beds from wandering deer. These are arts disguised as crafts, folded into the careful lifelong labor called home making. We wish you peace and happiness as you return to your first home, with God and your parents, Dorothy and Russell Neyhart, who love you unconditionally. You are forever sewn into our hearts and memories with invisible threads so strong, they won't be torn apart. Your sister, Patty, nieces Dana & Missy, Raj, and great nephew and niece, Krishna & Dorothy

