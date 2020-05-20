Carolyn Rhoda Daves
Carolyn Rhoda Daves KOUTS/WHEATFILED - Carolyn Rhoda Daves, 79 of Kouts/Wheatfield and formerly of Portage, passed away May 16, 2020. She was born July 23, 1940 in Monongahela, Pennsylvania the daughter of Ezra and Marjorie (Niedermeyer) Burnworth. Carolyn worked for 30 years as a certified Nurse's Assistant and later as a unit secretary at the Porter Regional Hospital. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of American Legion Post #406, Wheatfield. Carolyn's friends and family knew her best as the "Recipe Maven" and a fantastic cook. On August 25, 1992 in Valparaiso, Carolyn married Gale L. Daves who preceded her in death in 2008. Carolyn was the loving Mother and Grandmother of daughter Lisa Fanning and grandsons; Christopher and Shannon. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother Becky Burnworth; and siblings, Ezra Jr. (Ezzy) and Janie. Private Family Services were held with burial at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Legion Wheatfield. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.

Published in The Times on May 20, 2020.
