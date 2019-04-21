Carolyn Sue Downing

GRIFFITH, IN - Carolyn Sue Downing, 76, of Griffith, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. She is survived by her three devoted children, Theresa (John) Canham, William (Cindy) Downing, and Kevin (Toni) Downing; six grandchildren, William Downing, Amy (Kyle) Cade, Megan (Levi) Schwamberger, Nick Canham, Piper Downing, and Cooper Downing; three great-grandchildren, Annie, Rodney, and Rose; her brother, Paul (Jan) Sisk, and numerous additional loving family members and dear friends. Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, William, and her parents, Paul and Eva Mae Sisk.

Friends are invited to visit with family for a Celebration of Life Gathering from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:30 PM at the funeral home, immediately following.

Carolyn had a true zest for life; she loved her family dearly, and enjoyed travel, theater, gardening, and roller skating.

