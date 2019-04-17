Carrie DeVries (nee Swets)

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Carrie DeVries (nee Swets), age 87, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away peacefully Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John DeVries, Sr. Loving mother of Terry (Annette) DeVries, Carol (Milton) Mulder, and the late John William DeVries, Jr. Proud grandmother of John Allen Mulder. Dearest sister of the late John (late Gertrude) Swets, late Clarence (late Johanna) Swets, late Gertrude (late Ralph) Schaap, Laverne (late Art, late John) Van Dyke-DeYoung, Evelyn (late Jay) Groen, Henrietta (Butch) Dekker, and Joy (Don) VanderKooi. Sister-in-law of the late Henry (Mae) DeVries, late Dorothy (late Jacob) Kaluf, Adeline (late Alfred) Monix, late Don (late Lois) DeVries, Corky (late Bill) Becker and Ken (Ruth) DeVries. Loving aunt of many nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Tunis and Josie Swets.

Visitation Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Also visitation Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church (3500 Glenwood Lansing Rd., Lansing, IL) with Rev. Cal Aardsma officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Mrs. DeVries was a charter member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church and co-owner of Jewelry by DeVries. She was loved by many and will be missed. Memorial contributions may be given to Bibles for Missions Thrift Center.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.