Carrie L. Roszkowski

CROWN POINT, IN - Carrie L. Roszkowski, age 59 of Crown Point, passed away July 11, 2019. She graduated from Crown Point High School, Class of 79. Carrie was a devoted Cubs fan and an avid animal lover. She was a loving wife,mother, and sister. Carrie will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Hilda Lottes; sister, Debra Lottes.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael; daughter, Andrea; brother, Doug (Sue) Lottes; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME. Interment at Historic Maplewood Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com